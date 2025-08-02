DIGIKA Price (DGK)
DIGIKA (DGK) is currently trading at 0.01500369 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DGK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the DGK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DGK price information.
During today, the price change of DIGIKA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DIGIKA to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DIGIKA to USD was $ -0.0133909478.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DIGIKA to USD was $ -0.09197792167049786.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0133909478
|-89.25%
|90 Days
|$ -0.09197792167049786
|-85.97%
Discover the latest price analysis of DIGIKA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DGK Token was born from a bold ambition: revolutionizing freelancing and digital payments through blockchain. By leveraging secure smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a robust economic ecosystem, DGK offers a fast, transparent, and reliable solution for freelancers and businesses worldwide. In today’s gig economy and remote work landscape, traditional platforms impose high fees, slow payments, and a lack of transparency. DGK Token eliminates these barriers with a decentralized, secure, and fair model—empowering all stakeholders. The future of freelancing starts now.
