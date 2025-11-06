Digital ASSet Treasury (DAT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00176239 24H High $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00316335 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) +3.44% Price Change (1D) +91.77% Price Change (7D) -1.85%

Digital ASSet Treasury (DAT) real-time price is $0.00159739. Over the past 24 hours, DAT traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0.00176239, showing active market volatility. DAT's all-time high price is $ 0.00316335, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, DAT has changed by +3.44% over the past hour, +91.77% over 24 hours, and -1.85% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Digital ASSet Treasury (DAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.60M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.60M Circulation Supply 1000.00M Total Supply 999,999,534.039622

The current Market Cap of Digital ASSet Treasury is $ 1.60M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DAT is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999534.039622. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.60M.