Digital ASSet Treasury (DAT) is a community-driven memecoin on Solana inspired by the idea of revolutionizing modern treasury management. With 33.3% of its total supply reserved for the Treasury, DAT fuses meme culture with financial innovation — turning decentralized finance into something fun, inclusive, and transparent. Born on Pump.fun, DAT has quickly gained traction among Solana enthusiasts who believe that the future of finance belongs to the people — one meme and one treasury at a time.

