$GOLD – Gold, but On-Chain. For thousands of years, gold has been the ultimate store of value. Today, we bring that same timeless trust to the blockchain. $GOLD is not just a token—it’s digital scarcity backed by the philosophy of hard money, now with the speed, security, and transparency of decentralized finance. Accessible, borderless, and liquid 24/7, $GOLD is the modern evolution of wealth preservation. No vaults, no borders, no middlemen—just pure, on-chain gold for the digital age.

Digital Gold (GOLD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Digital Gold (GOLD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GOLD token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Digital Gold (GOLD) How much is Digital Gold (GOLD) worth today? The live GOLD price in USD is 0.00003007 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current GOLD to USD price? $ 0.00003007 . Check out The current price of GOLD to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Digital Gold? The market cap for GOLD is $ 30.07K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of GOLD? The circulating supply of GOLD is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of GOLD? GOLD achieved an ATH price of 0.00007471 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of GOLD? GOLD saw an ATL price of 0.00001583 USD . What is the trading volume of GOLD? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for GOLD is -- USD . Will GOLD go higher this year? GOLD might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out GOLD price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

