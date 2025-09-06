What is Digital Slop (SLOP)

Digital Slop is a cultural meme project that celebrates everything raw, chaotic, and hilarious about the internet. It’s a token with no filter, no fake mission, and no interest in impressing anyone. Instead, it rides the unhinged energy of viral moments, community-driven slop rituals, and loud, messy engagement. Built for people who find beauty in digital noise, Digital Slop is meme culture at its most authentic and chaotic.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Digital Slop (SLOP) Resource Official Website

Digital Slop Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Digital Slop (SLOP) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Digital Slop (SLOP) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Digital Slop.

Check the Digital Slop price prediction now!

SLOP to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Digital Slop (SLOP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Digital Slop (SLOP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SLOP token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Digital Slop (SLOP) How much is Digital Slop (SLOP) worth today? The live SLOP price in USD is 0.00004556 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current SLOP to USD price? $ 0.00004556 . Check out The current price of SLOP to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Digital Slop? The market cap for SLOP is $ 45.54K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of SLOP? The circulating supply of SLOP is 999.67M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SLOP? SLOP achieved an ATH price of 0.00064503 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SLOP? SLOP saw an ATL price of 0.00004179 USD . What is the trading volume of SLOP? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SLOP is -- USD . Will SLOP go higher this year? SLOP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SLOP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Digital Slop (SLOP) Important Industry Updates