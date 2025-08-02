What is Digitex (DGTX)

What is the project about? "Digitex futures exchange" is rebranded to "Digitex Games". DigitexGames is about online games on Polygon blockchain and ability to bridge between Ethereum and Polygon blockchain. What makes your project unique? Digitex Games is so easy to use and this means it's user-friendly for players on Digitex Games. History of your project. previously as Digitex exchange. What’s next for your project? Launching more games on Digitex Games and provide liquidity. What can your token be used for? For playing on Digitex Games at lower fees.

