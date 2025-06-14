DIGIVERSE Price (DIGI)
The live price of DIGIVERSE (DIGI) today is 0.01103144 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DIGI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DIGIVERSE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 21.54 USD
- DIGIVERSE price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the DIGI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DIGI price information.
During today, the price change of DIGIVERSE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DIGIVERSE to USD was $ -0.0041221281.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DIGIVERSE to USD was $ -0.0033961313.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DIGIVERSE to USD was $ -0.009131977776598854.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0041221281
|-37.36%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0033961313
|-30.78%
|90 Days
|$ -0.009131977776598854
|-45.28%
Discover the latest price analysis of DIGIVERSE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Digiverse is the world's first and only digital metaverse that creates the perception of virtual reality. It is the single most successful and patented example of instantiating Metaverse environments. Digiverse is an innovative blockchain project that merges virtual and real world, implementing it into the physical world securely and expeditiously. It is not just a concept; it's a reality, occupying 5000 square meters in the Land of Legends and commended by world-renowned figures after their visits. At its core, Digiverse is composed of several main components, including a Metaverse, Digital Identity, Crypto Exchange (Centralised), and DigiTravel. It complements these main components with supporting features such as an NFT Marketplace, Digital NFT Auctions, a Project Incubator, Launchpad, Staking capabilities and a Decentralized Crypto Exchange (DEX). Digiverse's Metaverse is a platform that provides immersive experiences to people through diverse regions, each with unique stories and scenarios. It allows individuals to engage with digital art using all of their senses. Its Digital Identity offers a secure and trustworthy system for digital interactions. The in-built Crypto Exchange provides a venue for swift and safe digital asset trading. DigiTravel integrates traveling experiences within the Metaverse, creating a new realm of tourism. In addition to these, Digiverse develops software products with cutting-edge technologies such as AR, VR, hologram technology, and crypto asset exchange platforms, maintaining company's values like continuous innovation, excellence, and ethical business practices. In short, Digiverse aims to advance the blockchain technology by integrating real-world and virtual phenomena, driven by a commitment to technological innovation, customer satisfaction, and enduring business relationships.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of DIGIVERSE (DIGI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DIGI token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DIGI to VND
₫290.2923436
|1 DIGI to AUD
A$0.0168781032
|1 DIGI to GBP
￡0.0080529512
|1 DIGI to EUR
€0.0094870384
|1 DIGI to USD
$0.01103144
|1 DIGI to MYR
RM0.0467733056
|1 DIGI to TRY
₺0.4345284216
|1 DIGI to JPY
¥1.5897408184
|1 DIGI to RUB
₽0.880308912
|1 DIGI to INR
₹0.9499172984
|1 DIGI to IDR
Rp180.8432497536
|1 DIGI to KRW
₩15.0702708128
|1 DIGI to PHP
₱0.6185328408
|1 DIGI to EGP
￡E.0.5483728824
|1 DIGI to BRL
R$0.0611141776
|1 DIGI to CAD
C$0.014892444
|1 DIGI to BDT
৳1.3490347976
|1 DIGI to NGN
₦17.023718208
|1 DIGI to UAH
₴0.4554881576
|1 DIGI to VES
Bs1.103144
|1 DIGI to PKR
Rs3.1214562624
|1 DIGI to KZT
₸5.6628794096
|1 DIGI to THB
฿0.356867084
|1 DIGI to TWD
NT$0.3258687376
|1 DIGI to AED
د.إ0.0404853848
|1 DIGI to CHF
Fr0.0089354664
|1 DIGI to HKD
HK$0.0864864896
|1 DIGI to MAD
.د.م0.1004964184
|1 DIGI to MXN
$0.2091561024