What is Dignity Gold (DIGAU)

DIGau is backed by more than US$6 billion of gold reserves in tailings and alluvial placer deposits in Nevada USA and evaluated in verified NI 43-101 reports. As of 26 March 2021, this was represented by 3,442,133 ounces of unmined gold reserves, with extraction commencing since 2024. Dignity is in the process of increasing the asset back by a further 3 million ounces in 2024. The DIGau token offers access into potentially highly profitable mining sectors with implied intrinsic value to provide a safer and more stable investment while offering more diversified value and returns than tokens linked to only one asset

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Tokenomics

