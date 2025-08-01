DIMO Price (DIMO)
DIMO (DIMO) is currently trading at 0.058953 USD with a market cap of $ 23.26M USD. DIMO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the DIMO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DIMO price information.
During today, the price change of DIMO to USD was $ -0.00086358854939369.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DIMO to USD was $ +0.0196962031.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DIMO to USD was $ -0.0038358358.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DIMO to USD was $ -0.01522316411525335.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00086358854939369
|-1.44%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0196962031
|+33.41%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0038358358
|-6.50%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01522316411525335
|-20.52%
Discover the latest price analysis of DIMO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.31%
-1.44%
-4.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DIMO is an open vehicle connectivity platform. You can connect your car to DIMO, store your own data, share that data for discounts or new services, and earn $DIMO tokens. Developers can build applications on DIMO that work on any car.
