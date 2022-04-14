DinoLFG (DINO) Information

$Dino is a Meme Coin with very strong utility.We are aiming to bring a lot of use cases and utility to $Dino holders, all you need to do is sit back and relax.

In $Dino, our focus is to build a strong Community, this is why we plan to hold many games and give our users many Crypto tips which can be found on our Telegram and Twitter on a regular basis.