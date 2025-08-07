What is DINOSHI (DINOSHI)

$DINOSHI is set to become the governance token for DinoLFG , holders will have a unique opportunity to actively participate in the decision-making process. By holding $DINOSHI, you gain the power to vote and influence the direction that DinoLFG takes. This groundbreaking approach to governance is a testament to the project’s commitment to community involvement and decentralized decision-making. Dinoshi, the founder of DinoLFG, is demonstrating unwavering support for the project by allocating his own funds to create the DINO DAO. In an unprecedented move, Dinoshi has pledged 2,000,000 $DINO to the Dino DAO, along with dedicating 15% of the $DINOSHI supply to support its operations. These contributions will be personally financed by Dinoshi, ensuring that $DINOSHI holders have the resources needed to realize their vision of making DinoLFG the world’s premier memecoin.

