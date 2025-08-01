Districts Price (DSTRX)
Districts (DSTRX) is currently trading at 0.04712149 USD with a market cap of $ 5.80M USD. DSTRX to USD price is updated in real-time.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00069331256385421
|-1.45%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0099565964
|+21.13%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0057419137
|-12.18%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00391185847898158
|+9.05%
Discover the latest price analysis of Districts: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.03%
-1.45%
-12.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Districts is a virtual world platform built on the Realio Network, integrating blockchain-based land ownership with a decentralized governance model. The ecosystem operates using DSTRX, its native token, which has a fixed supply of 125 million. The issuance of DSTRX is tied to the minting of Land Pixels—unique geographical coordinates within Districts—ensuring a controlled and gradual token distribution. Users influence the platform’s development through decentralized governance, enabling them to vote on key ecosystem decisions. Additionally, Districts leverages Ethereum’s blockchain infrastructure for smart contracts, staking mechanisms, and seamless integration with DeFi applications.
Understanding the tokenomics of Districts (DSTRX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DSTRX token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
