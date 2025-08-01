Ditto Staked Aptos Price (STAPT)
Ditto Staked Aptos (STAPT) is currently trading at 4.74 USD with a market cap of $ 233.57K USD. STAPT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the STAPT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STAPT price information.
During today, the price change of Ditto Staked Aptos to USD was $ -0.342631021023872.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ditto Staked Aptos to USD was $ -0.2436402660.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ditto Staked Aptos to USD was $ -0.4612233300.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ditto Staked Aptos to USD was $ -1.1335668852428216.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.342631021023872
|-6.74%
|30 Days
|$ -0.2436402660
|-5.14%
|60 Days
|$ -0.4612233300
|-9.73%
|90 Days
|$ -1.1335668852428216
|-19.29%
Discover the latest price analysis of Ditto Staked Aptos: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.26%
-6.74%
-7.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ditto is the premier liquid staking protocol on Aptos. We aim to create the safest and most robust liquid staking derivative for Aptos that is richly integrated and positioned as the base token on Aptos DeFi. Holding Ditto staked Aptos is like holding Aptos but better — users will be able to use their stAPT across the Aptos DeFi ecosystem while earning yield and securing the network. Users will be able to stake Aptos (APT) with us to receive stAPT — Ditto staked Aptos. With that stAPT, users will then be able to participate in the Aptos DeFi ecosystem, all the while earning yield and securing the network with zero overhead. We intend to make stAPT a key primitive on Aptos, by creating an ecosystem around liquid staking and forming rich integrations we can move towards a world where stAPT is a predominant token not only for yield but for utility too. Users will be easily able to move between stAPT and APT with minimal friction through both swaps on dexes and via staking / unstaking. With all this in place, we believe that holding stAPT will be strictly better than holding APT in the majority of cases for both users and the network.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Ditto Staked Aptos (STAPT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STAPT token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 STAPT to VND
₫124,733.1
|1 STAPT to AUD
A$7.347
|1 STAPT to GBP
￡3.6024
|1 STAPT to EUR
€4.1238
|1 STAPT to USD
$4.74
|1 STAPT to MYR
RM20.2398
|1 STAPT to TRY
₺192.681
|1 STAPT to JPY
¥711
|1 STAPT to ARS
ARS$6,502.0476
|1 STAPT to RUB
₽380.1006
|1 STAPT to INR
₹414.7974
|1 STAPT to IDR
Rp77,704.9056
|1 STAPT to KRW
₩6,666.6204
|1 STAPT to PHP
₱276.1524
|1 STAPT to EGP
￡E.230.5062
|1 STAPT to BRL
R$26.4966
|1 STAPT to CAD
C$6.5412
|1 STAPT to BDT
৳579.1332
|1 STAPT to NGN
₦7,258.7886
|1 STAPT to UAH
₴197.6106
|1 STAPT to VES
Bs583.02
|1 STAPT to CLP
$4,612.02
|1 STAPT to PKR
Rs1,343.8848
|1 STAPT to KZT
₸2,577.4698
|1 STAPT to THB
฿155.6616
|1 STAPT to TWD
NT$141.8208
|1 STAPT to AED
د.إ17.3958
|1 STAPT to CHF
Fr3.8394
|1 STAPT to HKD
HK$37.1616
|1 STAPT to MAD
.د.م43.2288
|1 STAPT to MXN
$89.9178
|1 STAPT to PLN
zł17.775
|1 STAPT to RON
лв21.093
|1 STAPT to SEK
kr46.5468
|1 STAPT to BGN
лв8.1054
|1 STAPT to HUF
Ft1,661.9862
|1 STAPT to CZK
Kč102.0996
|1 STAPT to KWD
د.ك1.45044
|1 STAPT to ILS
₪16.2108