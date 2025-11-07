DiversiFi is The Stablecoin Diversification Protocol, engineered to strengthen collateral stability across decentralized finance. The project addresses a key problem in DeFi, single-asset stablecoins create high volatility and depeg risks, threatening protocol reserves and leveraged positions. A single depeg event can cause cascading liquidations and erode user trust. DiversiFi’s solution is DFiUSD, a fully collateralized, multi-stablecoin asset that aggregates and dynamically rebalances reserves across leading stablecoins to ensure full collateralization, dampen depeg severity by 70–90%, and enhance overall liquidity and reliability. Through this architecture, DiversiFi reinforces long-term confidence and stability across the DeFi ecosystem

