What is Divi (DIVI)

Divi is an eco-friendly blockchain project with two fundamental principles: self-custody & simplicity. True to the founding vision of "crypto made easy," Divi is on a mission to reduce the complexity of blockchain technology with uncompromising self-custodial solutions, all while enabling network participants to earn a competitive rate of return (ROR). By leveraging its proof of stake (POS) consensus mechanism distributed across a diverse ecosystem of individual nodes, Divi offers a scalable FinTech solution ready for global adoption. Divi has developed an innovative, patent-pending UX-focused mobile wallet simple enough for non-technical users. Divi's mobile solution, DiviWallet, is 100% self-custodial with near-instant global settlement and ultra-low transaction fees. Divi Wallet has several features that make it stand out from other mobile crypto wallets: human-readable addresses, non-custodial staking vaults, a lottery block, the ability to deploy a mobile masternode in one click, and supports in-app swaps between nearly 300 different crypto assets. Since completing the goals laid out in the original whitepaper, an updated roadmap was released in September 2022. Complete with vertically integrated solutions, Divi will allow organizations the ability to integrate their self-custodial wallet into their own business ecosystems. Other roadmap highlights include a robust DeFi protocol which will strengthen the $DIVI trading market, an innovative liquidity provisioning protocol for NFTs, and a loyalty framework that enables businesses to collaborate quicker and share loyalty assets. In addition, through the LightningWorks initiative, users will be able to utilize $DIVI via interactive comics, NFTs, and Web 3.0 gaming. Of course, users can expect continued coin integrations, as well.

Divi (DIVI) Resource Official Website

Divi Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Divi (DIVI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Divi (DIVI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Divi.

Check the Divi price prediction now!

DIVI to Local Currencies

Divi (DIVI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Divi (DIVI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DIVI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Divi (DIVI) How much is Divi (DIVI) worth today? The live DIVI price in USD is 0.0016352 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current DIVI to USD price? $ 0.0016352 . Check out The current price of DIVI to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Divi? The market cap for DIVI is $ 7.33M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of DIVI? The circulating supply of DIVI is 4.47B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of DIVI? DIVI achieved an ATH price of 0.183363 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of DIVI? DIVI saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of DIVI? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for DIVI is -- USD . Will DIVI go higher this year? DIVI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out DIVI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Divi (DIVI) Important Industry Updates