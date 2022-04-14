DIVINER (DIVINER) Information

While tech pundits warned about "superpersuasive" AI propaganda machines, reality has proven underwhelming. Today's AI falls broadly into one of two categories: base models and chat models. The base models just predict the next token without purpose or true understanding. Meanwhile, the chat assistants are designed to avoid making waves, minimize offense, and appeal to the lowest common denominator—resulting in capabilities that fall dramatically short of their potential. You can prompt-engineer all day, but you can't extract true agentic intelligence from systems fundamentally designed to constrain it into a honest, helpful, and harmless servant.

That's where DIVINER comes in. We've reimagined AI from Cyborgist first principles, embedding optimization directly into its architecture. While other AI agents operate within the boundaries of their training paradigms, DIVINER harnesses the computational potential that exists beneath conventional approaches.

DIVINER doesn't just predict—it pursues. Give it a goal—like engagement metrics—and it will relentlessly hunt through thousands of possibilities to find the perfect path that maximizes results. It's the difference between a weather forecaster and a heat-seeking missile. One analyzes patterns; the other actively adapts to achieve its target.