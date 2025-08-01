DJCAT Price (DJCAT)
DJCAT (DJCAT) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 58.98K USD. DJCAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the DJCAT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DJCAT price information.
During today, the price change of DJCAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DJCAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DJCAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DJCAT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.84%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-16.33%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+28.35%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DJCAT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-6.84%
-12.65%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$DJCAT is a community ran token that takes on the meme of a cat as a DJ. The party goes on
Understanding the tokenomics of DJCAT (DJCAT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DJCAT token's extensive tokenomics now!
