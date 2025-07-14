What is Do Your Own Research (DYOR)

A user-friendly app to help you start investing in DeFi & Web3 in seconds. The world of Web3 & DeFi is full of opportunities for everyone to get on board the next high-valued venture at ground zero. But transitioning to Web3 is time-consuming, and it comes with a steep learning curve. This is because the current landscape lacks investor-friendly tools for discovery, investment and decentralized portfolio management. This, together with the effort required to identify & filter out information that is legitimate and useful, makes Web3 a “high-risk” pursuit. Dyor is designed to simplify the DeFi and Web3 investing process, so everybody can discover and invest in high-quality Web3 projects easily. Further, by connecting investors with each other, Dyor drives knowledge sharing, follow-trading and social investing, thus enabling new investors to transact comfortably in the space and make better investments.

Understanding the tokenomics of Do Your Own Research (DYOR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DYOR token's extensive tokenomics now!