What is Doctor Mutant (DRMUTANT)

Doctor Mutant ($DRMUTANT) is the wild new memecoin born from the creative chaos of Matt Furie, the legendary artist behind Pepe the Frog. Featured in Furie’s latest book Cortex Vortex, Doctor Mutant isn’t just another coin—it’s a cultural mutation that blends art, humor, and community into one unstoppable force. Fair launched on the Ethereum network with liquidity burned forever, $DRMUTANT is built to thrive as a true community-driven project. The lore? Simple: the mutation has begun. Doctor Mutant represents a new chapter in crypto chaos — a blend of art, memes, and mutant energy designed to infect the space with originality. Think of it as Pepe’s weird, chaotic cousin who escaped the lab and decided to live on-chain.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Doctor Mutant (DRMUTANT) How much is Doctor Mutant (DRMUTANT) worth today? The live DRMUTANT price in USD is 0.00121784 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current DRMUTANT to USD price? $ 0.00121784 . Check out The current price of DRMUTANT to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Doctor Mutant? The market cap for DRMUTANT is $ 1.21M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of DRMUTANT? The circulating supply of DRMUTANT is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of DRMUTANT? DRMUTANT achieved an ATH price of 0.00232529 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of DRMUTANT? DRMUTANT saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of DRMUTANT? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for DRMUTANT is -- USD . Will DRMUTANT go higher this year? DRMUTANT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out DRMUTANT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

