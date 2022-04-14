Doctor Mutant (DRMUTANT) Tokenomics
Doctor Mutant ($DRMUTANT) is the wild new memecoin born from the creative chaos of Matt Furie, the legendary artist behind Pepe the Frog.
Featured in Furie’s latest book Cortex Vortex, Doctor Mutant isn’t just another coin—it’s a cultural mutation that blends art, humor, and community into one unstoppable force.
Fair launched on the Ethereum network with liquidity burned forever, $DRMUTANT is built to thrive as a true community-driven project.
The lore? Simple: the mutation has begun. Doctor Mutant represents a new chapter in crypto chaos — a blend of art, memes, and mutant energy designed to infect the space with originality.
Think of it as Pepe’s weird, chaotic cousin who escaped the lab and decided to live on-chain.
Doctor Mutant (DRMUTANT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Doctor Mutant (DRMUTANT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DRMUTANT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DRMUTANT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.