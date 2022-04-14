DocuSol (DOCUSOL) Tokenomics
DocuSol (DOCUSOL) Information
A project that allows users to upload, share, and sign documents securely utilizing the blockchain. We store the file hash in a memo in a transaction and allows for immutable and transparent verification of the integrity of the signed document. We want to bridge blockchain web3 with businesses and consumers in web2. We want to take this process and package it into an API service for businesses or even an in-house solution so that documents will no longer have to leave the company premises and they can send it to just the intended recipients.
DocuSol (DOCUSOL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
DocuSol (DOCUSOL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of DocuSol (DOCUSOL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DOCUSOL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DOCUSOL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
