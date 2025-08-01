What is Dog Mars (DOGM)

Meme Dog Mars, also known by the symbol (DOGM), is a meme cryptocurrency built on the SOL blockchain. It is one of the meme coins inspired by Dogecoin and Elon Musk, focusing on the idea of humanity's future expansion to Mars. Investment Vehicle: Like other meme coins, Doge Mars is primarily used as a highly volatile investment tool. Investors can buy, sell, or hold DOGM with the hope that its value will increase over a short period.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Dog Mars (DOGM) Resource Official Website

Dog Mars (DOGM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Dog Mars (DOGM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DOGM token's extensive tokenomics now!