dog with apple in mouth (APPLE) Information The viral TikTok Apple Dog animated with Ai to make the funniest most wholesome memes possible. Apple is the first Ai video meme. TikTok has run with this dog creating more the 94 million views and countless posts. Apple is poised to take make the meme well known among meme enthusiasts. The memes are easy to create and only take a minute or two to do so. The community is very strong and inclusive, everyone is welcome to create their own memes with Apple dog! Official Website: https://www.appledog.ai/ Buy APPLE Now!

dog with apple in mouth (APPLE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for dog with apple in mouth (APPLE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 296.81K $ 296.81K $ 296.81K Total Supply: $ 999.70M $ 999.70M $ 999.70M Circulating Supply: $ 999.70M $ 999.70M $ 999.70M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 296.81K $ 296.81K $ 296.81K All-Time High: $ 0.071752 $ 0.071752 $ 0.071752 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00029689 $ 0.00029689 $ 0.00029689 Learn more about dog with apple in mouth (APPLE) price

dog with apple in mouth (APPLE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of dog with apple in mouth (APPLE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of APPLE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many APPLE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand APPLE's tokenomics, explore APPLE token's live price!

