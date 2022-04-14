DOGAI (DOGAI) Tokenomics
DOGAI (DOGAI) Information
DOGAI: The AI-Powered Memecoin That’s Pawsitively Revolutionary!
DOGAI is an exciting new memecoin on the Solana blockchain that combines the power of artificial intelligence with the fun and creativity of meme culture. Designed to bring a new level of engagement and accessibility to cryptocurrency, DOGAI is more than just a coin; it’s a community-driven project that brings AI-enhanced joy to the world of digital assets.
Our mission is to make cryptocurrency fun, accessible, and full of AI-enhanced belly rubs. Whether you're new to crypto or a seasoned trader, DOGAI offers a light-hearted yet innovative way to explore the digital economy. We believe that financial technology doesn’t have to be dry or intimidating, and DOGAI is here to prove that by blending cutting-edge AI with the universal appeal of memes.
DOGAI (DOGAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for DOGAI (DOGAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
DOGAI (DOGAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of DOGAI (DOGAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DOGAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DOGAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.