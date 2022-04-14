DOGC (DOGC) Tokenomics
DogeChaser is a project centered around NFTs and crypto assets. Launched in 2023, it aimed to build an integrated ecosystem. Its NFT minting finished in mid-2024, generating unique digital collectibles with diverse styles. Post-minting, it plans to airdrop Dogc tokens to NFT holders, strengthening the value loop within the community. In November 2024, a trading market will go live, supporting transactions with ETH and Dogc tokens. This market, designed for simplicity and efficiency, allows users to trade NFTs conveniently, with ETH offering liquidity for large deals and Dogc being crucial for internal operations like NFT purchases and fee payments. Technically, it's based on the Ethereum blockchain framework, leveraging smart contracts for automated, transparent, and traceable processes, and is constantly optimizing performance for better user experience while expanding its user community through online and offline activities. Overall, it's about creating a functional and valuable digital asset space where art, technology, and finance converge.
DOGC (DOGC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
DOGC (DOGC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of DOGC (DOGC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DOGC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DOGC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
