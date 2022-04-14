Doge Head Coin (DHC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Doge Head Coin (DHC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Doge Head Coin (DHC) Information Doge Head Coin (DHC) is a meme token built on the Solana blockchain. The project was created to merge community-driven culture with the efficiency of Solana’s fast and low-cost network. DHC launched through a presale on Pinksale and provides secure liquidity via Raydium AMM v2. The project is backed by a SpyWolf smart contract audit and a liquidity lock, which ensures a transparent and verifiable foundation for trading and long-term growth. Official Website: https://doge-head.com/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Do8EfKgZ3ih7ETOhRrbmFVeHpF6016bK/view?pli=1 Buy DHC Now!

Market Cap: $ 653.46K
Total Supply: $ 10.02M
Circulating Supply: $ 10.02M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 653.46K
All-Time High: $ 0.070628
All-Time Low: $ 0.03381452
Current Price: $ 0.065541

Doge Head Coin (DHC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Doge Head Coin (DHC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DHC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DHC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DHC's tokenomics, explore DHC token's live price!

