$LEASH is the second token in the Shiba Inu Ecosystem. It was originally envisioned to be a rebase token tied to the price of DogeCoin. Later, it was decided that Leash would turn off the rebase function (the keys to allow rebase were burnt to ensure this) and continue as a simple ERC-20 Token.
Though simple, the fact that LEASH’s tokenomics are the polar opposite of SHIB makes it even more intriguing.
SHIB was made to have an enormous supply of (1 quadrillion tokens) with half locked away, whereas the supply of Leash is only 107,647 minted tokens.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LEASH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LEASH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
