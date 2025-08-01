What is Doge Mascot Shibu (SHIBU)

This project is endorsed by Artist and creator of Neiro and Kabosu Fantoumi. Her artwork is her life, and she shares it by creating childrens books using our famously known coins such as Neiro, Kobosu and Doge. She spreads joy through her books to children all around the world all while still educating using the Crypto space. We hope to further touch a variety of audience with Shibu like no other coin has.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Doge Mascot Shibu (SHIBU) Resource Official Website

Doge Mascot Shibu (SHIBU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Doge Mascot Shibu (SHIBU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SHIBU token's extensive tokenomics now!