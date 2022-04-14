Doge Mascot Shibu (SHIBU) Tokenomics
Doge Mascot Shibu (SHIBU) Information
This project is endorsed by Artist and creator of Neiro and Kabosu Fantoumi. Her artwork is her life, and she shares it by creating childrens books using our famously known coins such as Neiro, Kobosu and Doge. She spreads joy through her books to children all around the world all while still educating using the Crypto space. We hope to further touch a variety of audience with Shibu like no other coin has.
Doge Mascot Shibu (SHIBU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Doge Mascot Shibu (SHIBU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Doge Mascot Shibu (SHIBU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Doge Mascot Shibu (SHIBU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHIBU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHIBU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SHIBU's tokenomics, explore SHIBU token's live price!
SHIBU Price Prediction
Want to know where SHIBU might be heading? Our SHIBU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.