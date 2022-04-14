Doge Mascot Shibu (SHIBU) Information

This project is endorsed by Artist and creator of Neiro and Kabosu Fantoumi. Her artwork is her life, and she shares it by creating childrens books using our famously known coins such as Neiro, Kobosu and Doge. She spreads joy through her books to children all around the world all while still educating using the Crypto space. We hope to further touch a variety of audience with Shibu like no other coin has.