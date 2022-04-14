DogeBoy (DOGB) Tokenomics
DogeBoy token is a MEME token a token created for those who unfortunately, being victims of scams, have lost faith in this world.The main target of the project is to give safety to the people who want to invest and to give earnings to the people who lost in the past.Nowadays, unfortunately many developers aim to create contracts who may be unsellable or contracts that due to high taxes, create a " Farm " in which devs earn marketing money and make people lose despite the big buy pressure, beyond this, there are too many projects from same devs who create everyday a new token just to earn money, and this made people get scared from buying any project.We believe that actually, market conditions seem bad, because people got scared from some of devs who unfortunately cheated them many times, by making them lose a lot of money. Our DogeBoy contract will be super safe.
Understanding the tokenomics of DogeBoy (DOGB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DOGB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DOGB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
