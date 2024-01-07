Dogei (DOGEI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Dogei (DOGEI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Dogei (DOGEI) Information Dogei, launched on 7/1/2024, is a community-driven project designed as a safe haven for investors. Born from the idea of protecting against scams, it offers a place to invest securely and be part of something bigger. Dogei's story symbolizes resilience, showing that anyone can bounce back from hard times. His slogan, "Be Smart, Buy Red," reflects both his vibrant red color and his ethos. A hand-drawn cousin of Doge from China, Dogei appears in various versions, reflecting his emotions. His iconic OG Ethereum contract (0xe67) is proudly displayed on his legendary hat, and those who join become part of Dogei Club. Official Website: https://www.dogei.club/ Whitepaper: https://www.dogei.club/whitepaper

Dogei (DOGEI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dogei (DOGEI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 71.90K $ 71.90K $ 71.90K Total Supply: $ 420.69B $ 420.69B $ 420.69B Circulating Supply: $ 420.69B $ 420.69B $ 420.69B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 71.90K $ 71.90K $ 71.90K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Dogei (DOGEI) price

Dogei (DOGEI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Dogei (DOGEI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DOGEI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DOGEI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DOGEI's tokenomics, explore DOGEI token's live price!

