Dogenarii (DOGENARII) Information

Our meme token has been inspired by Dogecoin Official X tweet and it mentioned that Romulus and Remus the founders of Rome, were nurtured as infants by a wild she-doge? She was later celebrated on the common currency of the Roman Empire, the Dogenarii coin.

https://x.com/dogecoin/status/1964698756483547318

$DOGENARII, Common currency of the Roman Empire, the Dogenarii coin will bring innovation on Ethereum.