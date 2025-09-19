What is DOGFART (DOGFART)

DOGFART is a meme + deflationary ecosystem token on X Layer. It pairs with $DOGSHIT and NFTs to form a dual-mechanism system: • $DOGFART continuously deflates through burns. • $DOGSHIT gains empowerment and utility via the burn mechanism. • NFT integration amplifies community participation with additional rewards. Together, they create a sustainable ecosystem that supports community-driven building and long-term growth on X Layer.

DOGFART (DOGFART) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DOGFART (DOGFART) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DOGFART token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DOGFART (DOGFART) How much is DOGFART (DOGFART) worth today? The live DOGFART price in USD is 0.00000797 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current DOGFART to USD price? $ 0.00000797 . Check out The current price of DOGFART to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of DOGFART? The market cap for DOGFART is $ 395.11K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of DOGFART? The circulating supply of DOGFART is 49.36B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of DOGFART? DOGFART achieved an ATH price of 0.00000979 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of DOGFART? DOGFART saw an ATL price of 0.00000631 USD . What is the trading volume of DOGFART? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for DOGFART is -- USD . Will DOGFART go higher this year? DOGFART might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out DOGFART price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

