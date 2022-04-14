Discover key insights into DOGFART (DOGFART), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

DOGFART (DOGFART) Information

DOGFART is a meme + deflationary ecosystem token on X Layer. It pairs with $DOGSHIT and NFTs to form a dual-mechanism system: • $DOGFART continuously deflates through burns. • $DOGSHIT gains empowerment and utility via the burn mechanism. • NFT integration amplifies community participation with additional rewards.

Together, they create a sustainable ecosystem that supports community-driven building and long-term growth on X Layer.