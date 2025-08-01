What is Doggo (DOGGO)

$DOGGO is a meme token that was created following post on X by Billy Markus, co-founder of Dogecoin. The post depicted a video of a unique-looking dog with a caption, "what happened to doggo?". Doggo token was launched, and some supply was airdropped to Billy Markus, who sold his position. He the interacted with Doggo many times. History is repeating itself, as Markus sold off his position in Dogecoin to buy a car before it went parabolic.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Doggo (DOGGO) Resource Official Website

Doggo (DOGGO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Doggo (DOGGO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DOGGO token's extensive tokenomics now!