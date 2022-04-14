DOGITA (DOGA) Tokenomics
DOGITA is a new addition to the world of digital assets, representing a feminine and empowered version of the popular Dogecoin. Created on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network, DOGITA is a meme token that seeks to encapsulate the spirit of Dogecoin but with a unique feminine touch. This whitepaper will outline the vision, functionalities, roadmap, and potential of DOGITA for investors and the community at large. The mission of DOGITA is to provide an inclusive and empowered alternative in the digital asset space while maintaining the fundamental values of Dogecoin. We aim to promote diversity and gender equality within the crypto community by providing a platform where everyone can participate and contribute significantly.
Understanding the tokenomics of DOGITA (DOGA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DOGA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DOGA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.