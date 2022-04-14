DOGITA is a new addition to the world of digital assets, representing a feminine and empowered version of the popular Dogecoin. Created on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network, DOGITA is a meme token that seeks to encapsulate the spirit of Dogecoin but with a unique feminine touch. This whitepaper will outline the vision, functionalities, roadmap, and potential of DOGITA for investors and the community at large. The mission of DOGITA is to provide an inclusive and empowered alternative in the digital asset space while maintaining the fundamental values of Dogecoin. We aim to promote diversity and gender equality within the crypto community by providing a platform where everyone can participate and contribute significantly.

