Dogius Maximus, also known as "Doge the Shiba Emperor," is the sovereign ruler of the mythical Dogetopian Empire, a realm that thrives in the digital universe of memes.Picture this: Doge, the iconic Shiba Inu with the endearing Comic Sans captions, has ascended to the status of a majestic emperor. Crowned with the might of internet humor, Dogius Maximus reigns over a land where memes set the laws and wholesome vibes are the currency. His chariot? Naturally golden, pulled by a pack of loyal Shibas, because why not? Dogius Maximus embodies the spirit of internet joy, free expression, and the delightful chaos of online culture. He's the protector of the wow, a revered entity for those who cherish the absurd, the uplifting, and the occasionally nonsensical. Remember, in Dogetopia, every meme is a proclamation, and Dogius Maximus is the meme lord we didn't know we needed-but now can't live without.
Understanding the tokenomics of Dogius Maximus (DOGIUS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DOGIUS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DOGIUS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.