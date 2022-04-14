DogKing On XLayer (DOGKING) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DogKing On XLayer (DOGKING), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DogKing On XLayer (DOGKING) Information DogKing is the ultimate meme revolution on OKX's XLayer chain, blending the spirit of Doge culture with the power of cutting-edge blockchain tech. Born from the creativity of meme enthusiasts and crypto pioneers, DogKing has quickly grown into a global community movement centered on fun, inclusivity, and financial empowerment. With its bold personality and loyal following, DogKing isn't just another meme token—it's the crown jewel of the XLayer meme storm, uniting DOG lovers across chains and setting the stage for a new era of community-driven crypto culture. Official Website: https://x.com/DogKing__OKX Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zNSIjCKglyr5uNid9sAnCTZBF00y1239/view

DogKing On XLayer (DOGKING) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DogKing On XLayer (DOGKING), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 45.32K Total Supply: $ 210.00B Circulating Supply: $ 210.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 45.32K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

DogKing On XLayer (DOGKING) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DogKing On XLayer (DOGKING) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DOGKING tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DOGKING tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DOGKING's tokenomics, explore DOGKING token's live price!

DOGKING Price Prediction Want to know where DOGKING might be heading? Our DOGKING price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

