DogLibre (DOGL) Information DogLibre is a meme with a mission seeking to liberate and support dogs worldwide by creating safe and enjoyable spaces for both stray and pet dogs. through creative mechanisms. Combining meme culture with real-life utility for a purpose, the completed ecosystem will include pet care, AI integration, walk-to-earn, hard facilities, gamified NFTs, P2E metaverse and mobile gaming, DAO governance, a super dApp, and more. Official Website: https://www.doglibre.com/

DogLibre (DOGL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DogLibre (DOGL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 136.69K $ 136.69K $ 136.69K Total Supply: $ 499.43T $ 499.43T $ 499.43T Circulating Supply: $ 19.69T $ 19.69T $ 19.69T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.47M $ 3.47M $ 3.47M All-Time High: $ 0.00000251 $ 0.00000251 $ 0.00000251 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about DogLibre (DOGL) price

DogLibre (DOGL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DogLibre (DOGL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DOGL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DOGL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

