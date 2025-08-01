What is DOGMOM (DOGMOM)

DOGMOM is a wholesome meme project built on the Solana blockchain. At first glance, it’s all smiles — a loving mother Shiba Inu cooking meals, pushing swings, and raising her pups with care and devotion. But this isn’t just another feel-good meme. DOGMOM is a tribute to the strength, resilience, and quiet power of maternal love. Behind every gentle smile is a protector, a teacher, a provider — the backbone of the pack. In a sea of chaos and degeneracy, DOGMOM stands tall as a symbol of warmth and stability. It’s not just about memes; it’s about building a cozy, loyal, and fiercely united community. Much love. Very mom. So care. This is DOGMOM — a reminder that in the wild world of Web3, sometimes the softest touch leaves the deepest impact.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

DOGMOM (DOGMOM) Resource Official Website

DOGMOM (DOGMOM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DOGMOM (DOGMOM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DOGMOM token's extensive tokenomics now!