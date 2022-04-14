DOGMOM (DOGMOM) Tokenomics
DOGMOM (DOGMOM) Information
DOGMOM is a wholesome meme project built on the Solana blockchain. At first glance, it’s all smiles — a loving mother Shiba Inu cooking meals, pushing swings, and raising her pups with care and devotion. But this isn’t just another feel-good meme. DOGMOM is a tribute to the strength, resilience, and quiet power of maternal love. Behind every gentle smile is a protector, a teacher, a provider — the backbone of the pack. In a sea of chaos and degeneracy, DOGMOM stands tall as a symbol of warmth and stability. It’s not just about memes; it’s about building a cozy, loyal, and fiercely united community. Much love. Very mom. So care. This is DOGMOM — a reminder that in the wild world of Web3, sometimes the softest touch leaves the deepest impact.
DOGMOM (DOGMOM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for DOGMOM (DOGMOM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
DOGMOM (DOGMOM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of DOGMOM (DOGMOM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DOGMOM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DOGMOM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DOGMOM's tokenomics, explore DOGMOM token's live price!
DOGMOM Price Prediction
Want to know where DOGMOM might be heading? Our DOGMOM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.