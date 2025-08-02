dogshit Price (DOGSHIT)
dogshit (DOGSHIT) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 186.23K USD. DOGSHIT to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of dogshit to USD was $ -0.000275344313932836.
In the past 30 days, the price change of dogshit to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of dogshit to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of dogshit to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000275344313932836
|-58.45%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of dogshit: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+27.00%
-58.45%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
a meme token making fun of all the crap that is out in crypto. we make memes and make people laugh. that’s our goal with this project. we believe it can really take off. there truly is so much dogshit in crypto so why not just make an actual dogshit token and run with it. the purpose of this project is humor mostly. there is no utility other than to make people laugh. the dev abandoned the project on day 1. Me and a few others have taken over and are running it.
