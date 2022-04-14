dogshit (DOGSHIT) Information

a meme token making fun of all the crap that is out in crypto. we make memes and make people laugh. that’s our goal with this project. we believe it can really take off. there truly is so much dogshit in crypto so why not just make an actual dogshit token and run with it. the purpose of this project is humor mostly. there is no utility other than to make people laugh. the dev abandoned the project on day 1. Me and a few others have taken over and are running it.