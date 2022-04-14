dogshit (DOGSHIT) Tokenomics
a meme token making fun of all the crap that is out in crypto. we make memes and make people laugh. that’s our goal with this project. we believe it can really take off. there truly is so much dogshit in crypto so why not just make an actual dogshit token and run with it. the purpose of this project is humor mostly. there is no utility other than to make people laugh. the dev abandoned the project on day 1. Me and a few others have taken over and are running it.
Understanding the tokenomics of dogshit (DOGSHIT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DOGSHIT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DOGSHIT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
