dogwifhat Eth (DOGWIFHAT) Tokenomics
dogwifhat Eth (DOGWIFHAT) Information
The original $dogwifhat coin
The mind behind the viral dogwifhat meme steps in and rolls out the official $dogwifhat coin. Scroll down for the real lore on the history of the meme & tokenomics.
A single image can spark a movement. This is the story of dogwifhat, a meme that evolved into a symbol of unity in the community. At the heart of this is issa, the pioneering spirit behind the dogwifhat meme.
The story starts 4 years ago... Strap in.
Dogwifhat originated when Issa set his Twitter profile picture as a Shibu Inu Dog. The Shibu Inu Dog you all know as dogwifhat.
dogwifhat Eth (DOGWIFHAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for dogwifhat Eth (DOGWIFHAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
dogwifhat Eth (DOGWIFHAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of dogwifhat Eth (DOGWIFHAT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DOGWIFHAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DOGWIFHAT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DOGWIFHAT's tokenomics, explore DOGWIFHAT token's live price!
DOGWIFHAT Price Prediction
Want to know where DOGWIFHAT might be heading? Our DOGWIFHAT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.