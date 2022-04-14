Dojo Protocol (DOAI) Tokenomics
Dojo Protocol (DOAI) Information
Dojo Protocol is a pioneering blockchain network aimed at transforming AI data monetization and GPU training. It leverages advanced blockchain technology to create a decentralized and efficient ecosystem for AI development.
Dojo Protocol aims to democratize access to high-powered computing resources, making AI development more accessible and cost-effective. By decentralizing GPU resources and providing secure data transactions, it supports a scalable and inclusive AI ecosystem. The platform generates revenue through GPU training fees, VPN subscription fees, transaction fees from the Data Economy App, and DeFi integrations, ensuring sustainable growth and continuous innovation.
Dojo Protocol (DOAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dojo Protocol (DOAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Dojo Protocol (DOAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Dojo Protocol (DOAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DOAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DOAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DOAI's tokenomics, explore DOAI token's live price!
DOAI Price Prediction
Want to know where DOAI might be heading? Our DOAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.