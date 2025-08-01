What is DOLR AI (DOLR)

Decentralised Open Ledger for Responsible Social Cloud or DOLR AI is a blockchain-powered infrastructure which provides a comprehensive and seamless platform for companies, developers, and users to build, scale, and innovate in a decentralised ecosystem. Built as a Layer 2 solution on the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP), DOLR AI extends ICP’s capabilities to create a decentralised, user-owned social cloud. Each user is assigned a dedicated canister, ensuring autonomous data ownership, execution, and interaction while benefiting from ICP’s serverless and scalable infrastructure. By networking these user-owned canisters, DOLR AI forms a dynamic and scalable social graph—a decentralised ecosystem that currently connects over 500,000 users, enabling seamless interaction while ensuring privacy, security, and consent-based data sharing. This social graph serves as the foundation of the DOLR AI cloud, allowing businesses to engage with an interconnected user base without relying on centralised intermediaries. By harnessing ICP's scalability using canister smart contracts, DOLR AI removes the barriers associated with user acquisition and growth, allowing companies the opportunity to build and grow responsibly while respecting user autonomy.

DOLR AI (DOLR) Resource Official Website

DOLR AI (DOLR) Tokenomics

