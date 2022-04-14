DOM (DOM) Tokenomics

DOM (DOM) Information

The DOMS project, backed by the $DOM token, is a Web3-focused initiative created by Domino, a pioneering music artist in the blockchain space. DOMS combines unique NFT-based profile pictures (PFPs), music, and art to build an engaging community focused on creativity, connection, and humanitarian values. Each DOM NFT features hand-drawn traits and is supported by exclusive music content, creating a unique digital collectible with cultural and artistic value. The $DOM token serves as the primary utility token within the DOMS ecosystem, allowing holders to access various perks, experiences, and community-driven rewards.

Official Website:
https://sites.props.app/u/doms/mints/916e42a4-9047-4148-b5c6-ff27663658fe
Whitepaper:
https://sites.props.app/u/doms/mints/916e42a4-9047-4148-b5c6-ff27663658fe

DOM (DOM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for DOM (DOM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 95.35K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 95.35K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00183158
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00006462
Current Price:
$ 0
DOM (DOM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of DOM (DOM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of DOM tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many DOM tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

