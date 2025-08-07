What is DongCoin (DONG)

What is the project about? DongCoin (똥코인) is Korea’s first s***coin (excluding Luna). Koreans love cryptocurrency, but up until now they have only had a small presence in early, on-chain-only coins (lovingly referred to as s***coins). DongCoin was created in order to give on-chain Koreans their own coin to enjoy. What makes your project unique? Korea's first s***coin (excluding Luna) What’s next for your project? No formal roadmap (we do have plans but would rather under-promise and over-deliver) History of your project. What can your token be used for? (Utility, NOT tokenomics) DongCoin was created in order to give on-chain Koreans their own coin to enjoy.

