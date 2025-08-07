What is Donke (DONKE)

MEET $DONKE DONKE is a wild, meme-loving degen on the Solana network. Grab your golden carrots and join the chaos. It’s all about wild bets, crazy memes, and unpredictable market moves. $DONKE is a community-driven decentralized meme token with a dedicated team, pushing and developing behind the scenes. It's inspired by the popular meme culture, and its logo features a cute donkey. Our vision is to create a vibrant and inclusive community where members can participate in a playful and entertaining ecosystem while also benefiting from the potential financial opportunities offered by cryptocurrency. Our mission is to establish $DONKE as a leading meme coin recognized for its longevity and positive impact on both the crypto space and wider society.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Donke (DONKE) Resource Official Website

Donke (DONKE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Donke (DONKE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DONKE token's extensive tokenomics now!