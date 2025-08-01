What is Donkey King (DOKY)

"Donkey King"is a community-driven decentralized meme token with a dedicated team, pushing and developing behind the scenes. It's inspired by the popular meme culture, and its logo features a cute donkey wearing a crown. It's a lighthearted and playful cryptocurrency that aims to bring joy to the crypto world. Our vision is to create a vibrant and inclusive community where members can participate in a playful and entertaining ecosystem while also benefiting from the potential financial opportunities offered by cryptocurrency. Our mission is to establish Donkey King as a leading meme coin recognized for its longevity and positive impact on both the crypto space and wider society. Our roadmap is a testament to our commitment to building a vibrant community centered around memes and cryptocurrency. We believe in the power of laughter, creativity, and the boundless potential of blockchain technology.

